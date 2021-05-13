Ellevest Inc. Has $177,000 Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in RingCentral by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNG opened at $250.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $306.42 and its 200 day moving average is $341.00. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.00 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.72, for a total value of $4,596,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,895 shares in the company, valued at $61,998,279.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 12,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.21, for a total transaction of $5,150,934.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 197,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,907,012.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,371 shares of company stock worth $18,956,540 over the last three months. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their target price on RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $451.00 to $484.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.43.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

