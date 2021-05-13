Ellevest Inc. Has $190,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ellevest Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

VOO opened at $372.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.20. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $253.97 and a 52-week high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

