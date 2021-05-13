Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $93.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,381. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $96.90. The company has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.67 and a 200-day moving average of $83.86.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

