Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) PT Raised to $8.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.91% from the stock’s current price.

ENBL has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.65.

Get Enable Midstream Partners alerts:

NYSE ENBL traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $8.24. 7,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,599. Enable Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.18 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.06.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENBL. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 77,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $5,350,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 48,817 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 206,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 10.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.