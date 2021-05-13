Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Increased to C$54.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ENB. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Enbridge to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enbridge to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering increased their price target on shares of Enbridge to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.81.

TSE ENB opened at C$48.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$46.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.35. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$35.80 and a 12 month high of C$49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$97.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.70.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$10.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

