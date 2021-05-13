Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Energizer in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Energizer’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENR. Truist increased their price target on Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $47.21 on Wednesday. Energizer has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $53.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 2,500 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,399.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $125,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 137,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,702.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Energizer by 21.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the first quarter worth $345,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth $3,555,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

