Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Director Ray W. Washburne Purchases 200,000 Shares

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:ET traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.98. 24,922,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,603,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.10. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $10.04. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of -97.60 and a beta of 2.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 42.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

