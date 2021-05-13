Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.73.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.10. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.50 and a beta of 2.54. Energy Transfer has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

