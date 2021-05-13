Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.73.
Energy Transfer stock opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.10. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.50 and a beta of 2.54. Energy Transfer has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Energy Transfer
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.
Featured Story: Golden Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.