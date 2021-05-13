Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Enghouse Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

ENGH opened at C$53.01 on Thursday. Enghouse Systems has a 12-month low of C$52.50 and a 12-month high of C$80.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 28.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$58.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$61.57.

In related news, Director Pierre Lassonde purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$17.23 per share, with a total value of C$344,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$344,500.

ENGH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$71.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$84.00 to C$80.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$83.00 to C$70.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

