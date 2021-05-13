Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (NASDAQ:EGLX)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Enthusiast Gaming in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

NASDAQ EGLX opened at $7.42 on Thursday. Enthusiast Gaming has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $8.88.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's digital media platform includes 100+ gaming related websites and 100 YouTube channels. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo; and hosts other gaming events.

