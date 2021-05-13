Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Entravision Communications from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE:EVC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.88. 1,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market cap of $329.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25. Entravision Communications has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.42.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $171.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.70 million. Entravision Communications had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that Entravision Communications will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 267.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

