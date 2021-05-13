Enzyme Finance (MLN) Trading 4.6% Higher This Week

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. Enzyme Finance has a market capitalization of $59.51 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enzyme Finance coin can now be bought for $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Enzyme Finance has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00083425 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00018681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $525.64 or 0.01079112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00068309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.14 or 0.00111153 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00060824 BTC.

Enzyme Finance Coin Profile

Enzyme Finance (MLN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enzyme Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

