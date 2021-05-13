Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink raised Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Epizyme presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $871.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.53. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Epizyme has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. The business’s revenue was up 442.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Epizyme will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 10,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $81,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mott acquired 28,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $225,283.38. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,414 shares in the company, valued at $928,983.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPZM. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Epizyme by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Epizyme by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Epizyme in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Epizyme in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.