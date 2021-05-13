EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EPR Properties is specialty real estate investment trust that invests in three primary segments: Entertainment, Recreation and Education. Its properties include megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, and destination recreational and specialty properties. EPR Properties is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

EPR has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America raised EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $45.38 on Tuesday. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 15.50 and a quick ratio of 15.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -33.87 and a beta of 1.82.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $134,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,405,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 241.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,865,000 after buying an additional 432,387 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 3,980.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 422,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after buying an additional 412,176 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,402,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,347,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,298,000 after buying an additional 296,168 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

