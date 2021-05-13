EQT Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 18,597 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,476% compared to the average volume of 520 put options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EQT by 52.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,754,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $701,483,000 after acquiring an additional 13,041,538 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its stake in shares of EQT by 1,699.7% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,047,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,489,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,729,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093,391 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EQT by 4,682.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,320,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of EQT by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,781,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $403,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQT. Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.81.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $20.87 on Thursday. EQT has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day moving average is $16.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.26.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EQT will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.