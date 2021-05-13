Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for IntriCon Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IIN)

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for IntriCon in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.27. IntriCon had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 2.84%.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IIN. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of IntriCon in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:IIN opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.37. IntriCon has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $28.16. The company has a market cap of $204.79 million, a PE ratio of -68.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.23.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in IntriCon by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in IntriCon by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 30,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in IntriCon by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 133,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 12,665 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in IntriCon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in IntriCon by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,051,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,954,000 after acquiring an additional 202,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Dennis Gonsior sold 22,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $559,188.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit