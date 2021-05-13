Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for IntriCon Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IIN)

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for IntriCon in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.27. IntriCon had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 2.84%.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IIN. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of IntriCon in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:IIN opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.37. IntriCon has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $28.16. The company has a market cap of $204.79 million, a PE ratio of -68.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.23.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in IntriCon by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in IntriCon by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 30,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in IntriCon by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 133,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 12,665 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in IntriCon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in IntriCon by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,051,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,954,000 after acquiring an additional 202,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Dennis Gonsior sold 22,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $559,188.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

