Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 16,250 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 16,250 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.86, for a total transaction of $4,222,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,238.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.24, for a total transaction of $14,762,000.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total transaction of $13,736,500.00.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $226.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.98 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.12. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVNA shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.00.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

