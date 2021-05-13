Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 16,250 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 16,250 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.86, for a total transaction of $4,222,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,238.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.24, for a total transaction of $14,762,000.00.
- On Friday, April 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total transaction of $13,736,500.00.
Shares of CVNA stock opened at $226.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.98 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.12. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $323.39.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVNA shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.00.
About Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
