Ethereum Gold Trading 83% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 42.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $1,348.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be bought for about $0.0783 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded 83% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00085488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00018988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $563.64 or 0.01122930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00068840 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00112352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00061997 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

Ethereum Gold is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

