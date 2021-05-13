Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Purchased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETSY. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.87.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $1,412,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,977,341.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $159,800.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,466.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ETSY stock opened at $159.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.35 and a 1 year high of $251.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.82. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 88.52, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

