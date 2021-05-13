Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $110.28, but opened at $112.96. Everbridge shares last traded at $111.00, with a volume of 5,808 shares traded.

The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. Everbridge’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on EVBG shares. Northland Securities upped their target price on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.30.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.02, for a total transaction of $468,845.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,552.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,398. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,129,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,562,000 after acquiring an additional 444,788 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,766,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,388,000 after acquiring an additional 185,953 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 785,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,184,000 after acquiring an additional 128,914 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 655,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,746,000 after acquiring an additional 14,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 555,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,326,000 after acquiring an additional 127,846 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.99 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Everbridge Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

