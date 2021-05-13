Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $110.28, but opened at $112.96. Everbridge shares last traded at $111.00, with a volume of 5,808 shares traded.
The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. Everbridge’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share.
Several analysts have weighed in on EVBG shares. Northland Securities upped their target price on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.30.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,129,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,562,000 after acquiring an additional 444,788 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,766,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,388,000 after acquiring an additional 185,953 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 785,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,184,000 after acquiring an additional 128,914 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 655,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,746,000 after acquiring an additional 14,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 555,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,326,000 after acquiring an additional 127,846 shares in the last quarter.
The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.99 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.
Everbridge Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVBG)
Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.
