EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.26 Million

Equities analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) will post $102.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $101.97 million to $102.92 million. EverQuote reported sales of $78.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full year sales of $439.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $437.20 million to $441.95 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $525.19 million, with estimates ranging from $515.50 million to $550.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.42 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVER. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.43.

In other EverQuote news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $30,521.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 523,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,563,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darryl Auguste sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $715,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,146.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,054 shares of company stock worth $3,225,378 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in EverQuote by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in EverQuote by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in EverQuote by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.40. The stock had a trading volume of 196,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,688. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.90. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The firm has a market cap of $837.17 million, a PE ratio of -94.84 and a beta of 1.58.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

