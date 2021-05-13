Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €33.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Evotec (ETR:EVT) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Evotec and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Evotec and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Evotec and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

EVT stock opened at €33.00 ($38.82) on Wednesday. Evotec has a one year low of €21.31 ($25.07) and a one year high of €43.00 ($50.59). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €32.72 and its 200-day moving average price is €29.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.06, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion and a PE ratio of 853.50.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

