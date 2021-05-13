Exane Derivatives Cuts Stock Position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Exane Derivatives lessened its holdings in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 54.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,849,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on JMIA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of JMIA stock opened at $23.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.63. Jumia Technologies AG has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $69.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 4.21.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.45 million. Jumia Technologies had a negative return on equity of 135.39% and a negative net margin of 120.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that Jumia Technologies AG will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jumia Technologies Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.