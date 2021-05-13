Exane Derivatives Decreases Stock Holdings in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Exane Derivatives lessened its holdings in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 62.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth $73,000. Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

KOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist upped their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.86.

Shares of KOD opened at $79.42 on Thursday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a one year low of $42.97 and a one year high of $171.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.23 and a beta of 1.42.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.98). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $773,257.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,765,169.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.