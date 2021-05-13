Exane Derivatives Increases Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,157 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in MasTec were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in MasTec by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $152,864.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $3,265,495.38. Insiders have sold 79,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,126 over the last 90 days. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTZ opened at $113.49 on Thursday. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $119.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.38.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTZ. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.17.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

