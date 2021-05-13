Exane Derivatives Increases Stock Holdings in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Eastman Kodak were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KODK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 20.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KODK opened at $6.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.41. Eastman Kodak has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

