Exane Derivatives Sells 475 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Exane Derivatives reduced its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 56.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in BeiGene were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BGNE. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in BeiGene by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in BeiGene during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Get BeiGene alerts:

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.92, for a total transaction of $532,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,359,118.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total transaction of $1,019,761.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,747,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,825,044.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,109 shares of company stock worth $4,341,386 in the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. CLSA lowered BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BeiGene from $375.00 to $357.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.56.

Shares of BGNE opened at $312.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 0.91. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $155.16 and a twelve month high of $388.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. On average, analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.