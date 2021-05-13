Exane Derivatives Sells 6,366 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Exane Derivatives cut its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 85.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,047 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,366 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 8.6% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 757.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 9,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.41.

NYSE:DHI opened at $92.35 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.82 and a 1-year high of $106.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.11 and a 200 day moving average of $79.69. The firm has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $37,222.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,419 shares of company stock worth $2,017,096 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

