Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price objective raised by research analysts at BTIG Research from $180.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the online travel company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.41.

EXPE opened at $161.99 on Thursday. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $58.39 and a 1-year high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.84. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.83) EPS. Research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,107,561 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,603,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,689 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 437.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,299,506 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $223,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,595 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $106,210,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,444,270 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,625,549,000 after acquiring an additional 536,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 228.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 605,823 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $104,274,000 after acquiring an additional 421,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

