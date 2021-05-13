Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Releases Earnings Results

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $257.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:STAY opened at $19.62 on Thursday. Extended Stay America has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $20.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.

STAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price objective (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extended Stay America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.85.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

