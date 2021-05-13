Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,452,500.00 in Stock

Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc bought 350,000 shares of Exterran stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $1,452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, Chai Trust Co Llc acquired 350,000 shares of Exterran stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $1,340,500.00.

Shares of NYSE EXTN opened at $4.68 on Thursday. Exterran Co. has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $155.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Exterran had a negative net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Exterran Co. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXTN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Exterran in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Southport Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Exterran by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Southport Management L.L.C. now owns 100,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exterran by 10,412.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,161 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 37,798 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Exterran by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

