Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $767,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 6,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 36.2% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 345,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after acquiring an additional 91,919 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.9% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 29,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 178,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,944,000 after acquiring an additional 30,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $60.04 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.41 and a 200 day moving average of $48.61. The firm has a market cap of $254.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.15.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

