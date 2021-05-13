EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ EYEG traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,775. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $8.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.96. The company has a market cap of $28.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $16.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating inflammatory and immune diseases with a focus on the eye and nervous system in the United States. It develops PP-001, a clinical stage dihydroorotate dehydrogenase inhibitor that has been developed in two clinical-stage ophthalmic formulations, consisting of PaniJect that is in Phase Ia/IIb clinical trial for multiple diseases that affect the posterior region of the eye, including non-infectious posterior uveitis and diabetic macular edema; and PaniDrop, which is in Phase I safety study for multiple diseases that affect the ocular surface and anterior region of the eye, comprising of allergic conjunctivitis, viral conjunctivitis, and dry eye disease.

