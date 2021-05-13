EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Given New $15.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.10.

Shares of NASDAQ EYPT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.40. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The firm has a market cap of $254.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.64.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 112.23% and a negative return on equity of 434.26%. Equities analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,939,000.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

