EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Given New $15.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.10.
Shares of NASDAQ EYPT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.40. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The firm has a market cap of $254.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.64.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,939,000.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.
