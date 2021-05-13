Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 68,000 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $21,800,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total value of $15,910,130.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $20,944,000.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.14, for a total value of $22,041,520.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $21,599,520.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.39, for a total value of $22,194,520.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.21, for a total value of $20,618,280.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total value of $20,922,240.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $20,402,040.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.17, for a total value of $20,615,560.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $20,380,960.00.

Facebook stock opened at $302.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $305.36 and a 200-day moving average of $279.57. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $200.69 and a one year high of $331.81. The company has a market cap of $857.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.87.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

