Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) – Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Falcon Minerals in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 10.72%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FLMN. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

FLMN opened at $4.83 on Thursday. Falcon Minerals has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.90 million, a P/E ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 1.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Falcon Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Falcon Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

