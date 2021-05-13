Fangdd Network Group (DUO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Fangdd Network Group has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $93.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.58 million. Fangdd Network Group had a negative return on equity of 51.39% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. On average, analysts expect Fangdd Network Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fangdd Network Group alerts:

DUO stock opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of -0.81. Fangdd Network Group has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.29.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Duoduo Sales for real estate agents to access primary and other property listings, large real estate buyer base, and marketplace products and services, such as shared listings, data analytic tools, premium marketplace functions, and AI-based marketplace assistance, as well as evaluate online business performances; and Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies manage their business and agents.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fangdd Network Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fangdd Network Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.