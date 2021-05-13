FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp raised FedEx from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $315.56.

NYSE:FDX opened at $296.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $288.03 and a 200-day moving average of $271.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx has a twelve month low of $103.40 and a twelve month high of $317.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 19,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.89, for a total value of $5,928,759.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,956,094.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

