FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp raised FedEx from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $315.56.

NYSE:FDX opened at $296.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $288.03 and a 200-day moving average of $271.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx has a twelve month low of $103.40 and a twelve month high of $317.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 19,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.89, for a total value of $5,928,759.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,956,094.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Analyst Recommendations for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit