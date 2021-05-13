Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Downgraded by Gabelli to “Sell”

Gabelli cut shares of Ferro (NYSE:FOE) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ferro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ferro from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Get Ferro alerts:

Shares of FOE stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.61. 100,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,921. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -358.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. Ferro has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $288.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.87 million. Ferro had a positive return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ferro will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $243,517.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 243,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,301.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $175,012.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 858,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,275,085.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ferro by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 742,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferro by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,943 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferro by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferro by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferro by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.