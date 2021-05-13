Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

FOE traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.62. 125,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,921. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -358.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average is $15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Ferro has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $22.00.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.87 million. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ferro will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $175,012.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 858,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,275,085.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $243,517.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 243,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ferro by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ferro by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ferro by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Ferro by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ferro by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

