Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Sets New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $21.79 and last traded at $21.68, with a volume of 12395 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.58.

The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.87 million. Ferro had a positive return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on FOE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ferro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gabelli downgraded Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

In other Ferro news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $175,012.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,275,085.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $243,517.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 243,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ferro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Ferro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ferro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -358.27, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65.

About Ferro (NYSE:FOE)

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

