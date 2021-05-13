FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Announces Earnings Results

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The business had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis.

FibroGen stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $21.02. 1,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,579. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.03. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $57.21.

Get FibroGen alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $630,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,819,063.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $314,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FibroGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.