Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Sold by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 28,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,976,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of FNCL traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,640. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.75. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $54.60.

