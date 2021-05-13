Filecoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.76 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded down 17.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $7.83 billion and $3.76 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $110.67 or 0.00230201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00081435 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $274.39 or 0.00570763 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $535.71 or 0.01114318 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $559.85 or 0.01164539 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00034996 BTC.

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 70,751,780 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

