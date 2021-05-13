Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.27

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$7.27 and last traded at C$7.01, with a volume of 2017007 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.13.

Several research firms have weighed in on FIL. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$4.60 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.75 price target on shares of Filo Mining in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Filo Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$2.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$798.60 million and a PE ratio of -24.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.33.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Filo Mining Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Filo Mining Company Profile (CVE:FIL)

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.