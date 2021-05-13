Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Shares of FTT stock opened at C$33.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.97, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.98. Finning International has a twelve month low of C$16.60 and a twelve month high of C$35.00.

Get Finning International alerts:

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.66 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Finning International will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Darcy Joel Harrod sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.50, for a total transaction of C$90,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$203,255. Also, Senior Officer Juan Pablo Amar sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.70, for a total value of C$45,650.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$895,767.54. Insiders sold a total of 6,849 shares of company stock valued at $223,571 over the last quarter.

FTT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Finning International to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Finning International in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on Finning International from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Finning International from C$34.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.05.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.