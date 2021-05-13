First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$21.00

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$15.25 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$16.75 to C$17.25 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.79.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

Shares of First Capital Realty stock opened at C$17.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.73 billion and a PE ratio of 38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.09, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.38. First Capital Realty has a one year low of C$11.44 and a one year high of C$18.42.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.