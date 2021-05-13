First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Bought by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,383 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 544,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,941,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 689,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,778,000 after buying an additional 207,824 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $2,547,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded down $1.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $184.71. 213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,362. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $92.13 and a 12 month high of $191.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.93 and a 200-day moving average of $154.87.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.15%.

FRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.59.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

