First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,594 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,152 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 10,102.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 96,786 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth $432,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,718 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.76.

In other news, Director George A. Hambro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $806,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $233,437.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,513 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,421.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,548 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

FSLR stock opened at $69.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.99. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.80 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

