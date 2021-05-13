Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Five Star Senior Living in a report issued on Sunday, May 9th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Five Star Senior Living’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five Star Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FVE opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.11 million, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Five Star Senior Living has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.65 million. Five Star Senior Living had a net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Five Star Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Five Star Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Five Star Senior Living by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 385,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 16,710 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Five Star Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Five Star Senior Living by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,511,000 after acquiring an additional 50,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), and an active adult community.

